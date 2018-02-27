Jerry Brosnan, Moyvane Village

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Wednesday from 4 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR