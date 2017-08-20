Jerome Jermiah Kerins, Martara, Ballymacelligott & Late of Kilfanley, Currans.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Monday (August 21st) from 6pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal @ 7.30pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday @ 11am.  Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane, Cemetery, Castleisland.

