Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Sullivan, St. James’s Court, Ennis Road, Limerick and formerly of Kenmare, Co. Kerry. Retired Detective Inspector, Garda Síochána, Henry Street, Limerick

reposing at Milford Care Centre on Thursday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick . Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery Extension. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

