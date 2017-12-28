Jeremiah (Jerry) O’ Leary, Emmetts Terrace, Lewis Road, Killarney and formerly of Cornhill, Barraduff, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Friday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Killarney Community Hospital.