Jeremiah (Jerry) O’ Leary, Emmetts Terrace, Lewis Road, Killarney and formerly of Cornhill, Barraduff, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Friday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Killarney Community Hospital.
Latest News
Almost 16 per cent increase in numbers on UHK waiting lists
The number of people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry is continuing to rise; it's now up almost 16% since January. According to figures...
Met Eireann issues status yellow wind warning for Kerry
Met Eireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for many parts of the country including Kerry. It comes into place at 11pm tonight and...
Jeremiah (Jerry) O’ Leary, Emmetts Terrace, Lewis Road, Killarney and formerly of Cornhill, Barraduff,...
Reposing at O' Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Friday evening to St....
Evening Update From Day Three Of Castleisland Basketball Blitz
It’s Day Three of the Annual Castleisland Basketball Blitz. Garvey's Tralee Warriors and Scott's Lakers face off shortly in the Premier Men’s tournament, while there...
Evening Sports Update
RACING Road to Respect has claimed the Leopardstown Christmas Chase in a 1-2-3 for the Gigginstown House Stud. The Noel Meade runner came home ahead of...
Latest Sports
Evening Update From Day Three Of Castleisland Basketball Blitz
It’s Day Three of the Annual Castleisland Basketball Blitz. Garvey's Tralee Warriors and Scott's Lakers face off shortly in the Premier Men’s tournament, while there...
Evening Sports Update
RACING Road to Respect has claimed the Leopardstown Christmas Chase in a 1-2-3 for the Gigginstown House Stud. The Noel Meade runner came home ahead of...
Clare Hurlers Name Starting 15 For Kerry Game
Clare Senior Hurling Joint Managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor have named their starting 15 to face Kerry in the opening round of the...