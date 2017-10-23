Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ O’ Connell, Tureenclassagh, Knocknagree

reposing at O’Leary’s Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Tuesday from 6.30 to 8pm. Requiem mass in Christ the King Church, Knocknagree on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

