Jeremiah (Jerry) Moriarty, Ballyvalley, Killaloe, Co. Clare & formerly of Cordal, Castleisland.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Killaloe this (Sunday) evening from 5pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Flannan’s Church, Killaloe.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Reilig Lua, Killaloe.  Family flowers only.  Donations if desired, to Milford Hospice.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR