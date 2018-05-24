Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Mc Mahon, Church Road, Ballybunion & Bronx, New York.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion tomorrow Friday (May 25th) from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

