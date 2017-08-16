Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Clifford, Banna South, Ardfert

reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on Thursday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Ardfert. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to the Parkinson’s Association.

