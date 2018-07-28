Jeremiah (Jerome) King, Bromore, Ballybunion.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Sunday (July,29th) from 4pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm, to St.John’s Church, Ballybunion.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Kilconly, Cemetery.

