Jeremiah (Jerome) King, Bromore, Ballybunion.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Sunday (July,29th) from 4pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm, to St.John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilconly, Cemetery.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
It’s believed police hoping to question Kerryman in relation to serious assault in the...
It’s believed police are hoping to question a Kerryman in relation to a serious assault in the UK. Earlier this week, police in Chineham Village,...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Galway and Clare are on the pitch at Croke Park in what is the first of this weekends All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi finals. The...
Kerry flights affected by adverse weather conditions in the UK
Stansted Airport and Ryanair have apologised to passengers hit by big delays due to thunderstorms across Europe. Many have described chaotic scenes and a lack...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Galway and Clare are on the pitch at Croke Park in what is the first of this weekends All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi finals. The...