Jeremiah (Jerh) Galvin, Park Road, Killarney and late of Sneem

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Wednesday evening to The Church of the Resurrection, Park Rod, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund, St. Columbanus Home.