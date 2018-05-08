Jeremiah (Jerh) Galvin, Park Road, Killarney and late of Sneem

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Wednesday evening to The Church of the Resurrection, Park Rod, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund, St. Columbanus Home.
Kerry Golf News & Results
Killarney Ladies Stroke competition held on sunday 6th May on Mahony’s point and very kindly sponsored by O’Donoghue Ring hotels 1st Sarah O’Brien (14) 65 2nd Corrina...
Irish Favourites – May 6th, 2018
Horizons – May 6th, 2018
Seven Days – May 6th, 2018
On this weeks Seven Days: Danny Healy Rae seeks legal advice after being described as a "road traffic terrorist", Terrace Talk gives us an...
Winner Takes All Tie For Kerry Tonight In Munster Minor Football Championship
Kerry have a winner takes all tie tonight in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship semi-final. The defending champions welcome Cork to Tralee in...
Lunchtime Sports Update
Soccer Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he's received several job offers since announcing he's leaving at the end of the season - but he won't...