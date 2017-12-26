Jeremiah (Jer) Church, Leedale, Caherslee, Tralee

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Private Cremation will follow. Donation in lieu of flowers if desired to the Clonfert Ward, UHK., or Care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House strictly private please

