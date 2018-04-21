Jeremiah Galvin, late of The Lodge, Bridge Road, Listowel & formerly of Rathea, Listowel.

Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel tomorrow Sunday (April 22nd) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Monday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Féile Football Semi-Finals & Finals
Damien McCarthy reviews the action Féile Football Semi-Finals & Finals “A”, at Connolly Park Laune Rangers 4.08 Ballymacelligott 2.06 Glenflesk 2.08 Austin Stacks 2.04 “B”, at Direen Firies...
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides. He also looks ahead to the Munster game tomorrow.
John Drumm Cycle Takes Place Tomorrow
The annual John Drumm Cycle race will take place in Currow tomorrow. This is the 53rd edition of the event, with racing to take...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday Afternoon Review
Murt Murphy reports
Latest Sports
Féile Football Semi-Finals & Finals
Damien McCarthy reviews the action Féile Football Semi-Finals & Finals “A”, at Connolly Park Laune Rangers 4.08 Ballymacelligott 2.06 Glenflesk 2.08 Austin Stacks 2.04 “B”, at Direen Firies...
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides. He also looks ahead to the Munster game tomorrow.