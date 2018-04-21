Jeremiah Galvin, late of The Lodge, Bridge Road, Listowel & formerly of Rathea, Listowel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel tomorrow Sunday (April 22nd) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem mass on Monday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR