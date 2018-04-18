Jeremiah ‘Bud’ O’Connor, Guhard, Lisselton, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry Listowel tomorrow Thursday from 5.30pm to 8pm.  Followed by removal to his residence.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue.  Followed by Burial in Lisaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.

