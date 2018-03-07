Jer ‘Jeremiah’ Keane, Clouncharraugh, Cloghane

reposing at his residence from 3 to 9pm on Wednesday. Requiem mass in St. Brendan’s Church, Cloghane on Thursday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Cloghane New Cemetery. No Flowers please. Donations if desired to the Restoration of the Faha Grotto, Brandon. Enquiries to Sean Lynch Funeral Directors.

