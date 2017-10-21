Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin Sunday evening from 5pm to 6:30pm. Followed by removal to St. James’s Church Killorglin. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10:30am.Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.
Kerry County Council advising public of flooding and surface water as code orange warning...
Kerry County Council is advising members of the public that there remains some spot flooding and surface water in many parts of the county...
[LIVE BLOG]: KERRY UPDATES: #StormBrian
18:17 Two roads are flooded and may be closed overnight or until further notice: the Moll's Gap Road N71 due to flooding at the...
Jenny Foley née Kelly, Meanus, Killorglin & formerly of Ballyvirrane, Milltown
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin Sunday evening from 5pm to 6:30pm. Followed by removal to St. James's Church Killorglin. Requiem Mass will take...
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA
North Kerry Football BERNARD O CALLAGHAN SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, SPONSORED BY McMUNNS BAR AND RESTAURANT BALLYBUNION ROUND 1 Ballydonoghue 1-13 to Ballylongford 0-7
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Leinster have claimed an impressive bonus points win away to Glasgow in the European Champions Cup. They won 34-18 at Scotstoun, with Noel Reid going...
Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin Advance In Presidents Cup
Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin won 84-82 at LYIT Donegal this afternoon in the first round of the Presidents Cup. Eamon Foley reports