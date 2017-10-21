Jenny Foley née Kelly, Meanus, Killorglin & formerly of Ballyvirrane, Milltown

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin Sunday evening from 5pm to 6:30pm. Followed by removal to St. James’s Church Killorglin. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10:30am.Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.

