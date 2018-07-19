Listeners have been noticing a worrying increase in young people walking out in front of traffic while on their phones. We spoke to Conor Faughan from the AA about the topic.
Man dies in farm accident in North Kerry
An elderly man has died following a farm accident in North Kerry. It's understood the accident happened at the man's home in Listowel this morning. Gardaí...
Hopes cuts to working hours at Liebherr will be short-term
It's hoped cuts to working hours at Liebherr in Killarney will be short-term. That's according to Killarney MD Cllr John Joe Culloty, who was speaking...
Kerry County Council to purchase 26 turnkey houses
Kerry County Council has bought 13 turnkey houses in Milltown and has approval for another 13 in Lispole and Killorglin. The turnkeys, which are liveable...
Summer Weather Patterns
Our weather guru John Roche from Castleisland speaks to us about summer weather patterns down through the years and we also ask him what...
Jay-Walkers
Male Grooming
GAA players and soccer stars nowadays look very groomed and have very trendy haircuts. Well Deirdre spoke to award winning barber Chris O'Riordan from...