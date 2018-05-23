Jason Van Dalen Wins 4th Stage Of Ras Tailteann From Listowel To Glengarriff

CYCLING

Jason Van Dalen of the Delta Cycling Team has won the fourth stage of the 2018 Rás Tailteann from Listowel to Glengarriff.

Killarney’s Conor Kissane was part of a group of four riders who led for much of the latter part of the stage.





Second today was Matteo Cigala from the Westmeath Viner-Caremark Team, Robbe Ghys from the Belgian National Team was third with yesterday’s stage winner, Luuc Bugter of Delta Cycling in fourth.

Swiss rider, Cyrille Thiery has retained the Yellow Jersey, 10 seconds ahead of Luuc Bugter.

Killarney’s Conor Kissane lies in second in the King of the Mountains competition, 18 points behind Lukas Ruegg.

The Tralee Manor West Team finished fourth today, Killarney finished in seventh and overall, they are lying in 5th and 7th respectively.

Kerry Riders

Today

35th Cormac Daly

47th Richard Maes

49th Conor Kissane

56th Eugene Moriarty

61st Cathal Moynihan

81st John Brosnan

82nd Marcus Treacy

120th Paul Kennedy

123rd Brandon Douglas

125th Patrick Clifford

Overall

41st Richard Maes

46th Eugene Moriarty

75th Cathal Moynihan

81st John Brosnan

84th Cormac Daly

86th Conor Kissane

91st Paul Kennedy

111st Marcus Treacy

118th Brandon Douglas

120th Patrick Clifford