Jason Van Dalen Wins 4th Stage Of Ras Tailteann From Listowel To Glengarriff

CYCLING
Jason Van Dalen of the Delta Cycling Team has won the fourth stage of the 2018 Rás Tailteann from Listowel to Glengarriff.
Killarney’s Conor Kissane was part of a group of four riders who led for much of the latter part of the stage.
Second today was Matteo Cigala from the Westmeath Viner-Caremark Team, Robbe Ghys from the Belgian National Team was third with yesterday’s stage winner, Luuc Bugter of Delta Cycling in fourth.
Swiss rider, Cyrille Thiery has retained the Yellow Jersey, 10 seconds ahead of Luuc Bugter.
Killarney’s Conor Kissane lies in second in the King of the Mountains competition, 18 points behind Lukas Ruegg.
The Tralee Manor West Team finished fourth today, Killarney finished in seventh and overall, they are lying in 5th and 7th respectively.
Kerry Riders
Today
35th Cormac Daly
47th Richard Maes
49th Conor Kissane
56th Eugene Moriarty
61st Cathal Moynihan
81st John Brosnan
82nd Marcus Treacy
120th Paul Kennedy
123rd Brandon Douglas
125th Patrick Clifford
Overall
41st Richard Maes
46th Eugene Moriarty
75th Cathal Moynihan
81st John Brosnan
84th Cormac Daly
86th Conor Kissane
91st Paul Kennedy
111st Marcus Treacy
118th Brandon Douglas
120th Patrick Clifford