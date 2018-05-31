Reposing at his residence on Friday from 4:30pm to 7:30pm. Funeral arriving at Out Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Oakview. Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Latest News
Thursday Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Ireland head-coach Joe Schmidt admits Joey Carbery's decision to leave Leinster to join Munster has come as a 'surprise' to him. The 22-year-old has...
That’s Jazz – May 30th, 2018
Admin -
This week's edition of That's Jazz includes the voices of Lambert, Hendricks & Ross and Ray Charles, anniversaries for Paul Desmond and Charlie Parker,...
Jack Mannix, Glountane, Cordal, Castleisland
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to Cordal Church. Requiem Mass will take place...
Jason O’ Shea, 19 Croogart, Cahermooneen, Tralee and formerly of Shanakill, Tralee
Expedited hearing set for Emma Mhic Mhathúna legal action against HSE
An expedited hearing date of June 29th has been set for Ballydavid resident Emma Mhic Mhathúna’s legal action against the HSE. The 37-year-old mother-of-five is...
Latest Sports
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Real Madrid are looking for a new manager. Zinedine Zidane has just announced his decision to step down after three years in charge. The news...
Ex-Clare Keeper Confident Of Banner Win Over Kerry
Former Clare goalkeeper Joe Hayes believes that the Banner County could cause an upset when they face Kerry in Sunday’s Munster Senior Football Semi-final. Clare...