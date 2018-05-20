Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home Derry, Listowel tomorrow Monday evening from 5:30pm to 7pm. Followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11, Ballybunion Road, Listowel
Latest News
West Kerry family completes set of five Guinness World Records
A West Kerry family has completed a set of five Guinness World Records. Sandra, Eamonn and Jason Hickson from Annascaul undertook their final attempts earlier...
Two Kerry musical societies receive numerous nominations for 2018 AIMS awards
Two Kerry musical societies have picked up nominations for this year's Association of Irish Musical Societies Awards. Tralee Musical Society and Killarney Musical Society received...
Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results
County Senior Football League Div 2 Currow 2-11 Na Gaeil 2-13 Lee Strand County Under 14 Hurling League Round 5 Division 1 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 2-5 Ballyheigue 2-3 East Kerry Senior...
Late Points Sink Kerry In Joe McDonagh Cup
3 late points has seen Kerry go down to Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup. The Kingdom went down 2-12 to 0-5 in Tralee as...
Jason Maurice Barry, 83 O’ Connell’s Avenue, Listowel
Reposing at Lyons' Funeral Home Derry, Listowel tomorrow Monday evening from 5:30pm to 7pm. Followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Listowel. Requiem...
Latest Sports
Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results
County Senior Football League Div 2 Currow 2-11 Na Gaeil 2-13 Lee Strand County Under 14 Hurling League Round 5 Division 1 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 2-5 Ballyheigue 2-3 East Kerry Senior...
Late Points Sink Kerry In Joe McDonagh Cup
3 late points has seen Kerry go down to Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup. The Kingdom went down 2-12 to 0-5 in Tralee as...
Defeat For Kerry In SSE Airtricity U17 League
Kerry suffered a 6-1 defeat today in the SSE Airtricity U17 League. Galway were the victors at Mounthawk Park. Padraig Harnett reports