Jason Maurice Barry, 83 O’ Connell’s Avenue, Listowel

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home Derry, Listowel tomorrow Monday evening from 5:30pm to 7pm. Followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11, Ballybunion Road, Listowel

