Japanese knotweed rampant across north Kerry

The growth of Japanese Knotweed is being described as rampant across North Kerry.

Although not destructive in its environment, it is now on the list of the 100 most invasive species.

Left untreated, Japanese Knotweed will penetrate the foundations of buildings and walls and can cause affected areas to subside.

Councillor Mike Kennelly told a meeting of Listowel Municipal District that the weed is taking over the countryside and that one estate is infested with the Knotweed.





Councillor Kennelly described it as an epidemic.

Sinn Fein’s Robert Beasley told the meeting that there were areas of Laharn and, Lisstelton in North Kerry that are rampant with the noxious weed and that no progress was being made to eliminate it.

Listowel Municipal District Manager , Joan McCarthy said the funding stream is not there to eliminate the problem of Japanese Knotweed.

Ms McCarthy said it was a matter for the local authority of prioritising the problem and looking for a funding stream.

She added that Kerry County Council would not be treating the weed where it is present on private property.

The issue is to come before a full meeting of Kerry County Council.