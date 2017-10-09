Jamie O Carroll, Caherdaniel and Listowel

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville on Monday from 7 to 9pm. Reposing Tuesday from 5 to 7.30pm. Requiem mass in St. Crohanes Church, Caherdaniel on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Derrynane Abby Island Cemetery.

