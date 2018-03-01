Jamie Lyons, O’Connell Demense, Castleisland & late of 113 Main St. Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Private removal from his residence on Saturday morning arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for requiem mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery Castleisland. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Kerry Cork Cancer Link Bus c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home. House private please.