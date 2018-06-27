James Sheahan, Knockeenalicka, Kilcummin, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday evening from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock followed by interment immediately afterwards.
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Germany have been eliminated at the World Cup's group stage for the first time since 1938. Needing a win to reach the last-16...
New Mayor of Tralee – June 27th, 2018
Cllr Graham Spring of Labour has been elected the new Mayor of Tralee. He’s been speaking to Jerry about his plans for the year...
Six-month sentence for Tralee man for offences including spitting at a garda
A Tralee man has been given a 6-month prison sentence for a number of offences, including spitting blood and saliva into the mouth of...
Traffic delays of up to half an hour reported in Killarney
Traffic delays of up to a half an hour are being reported by motorists travelling in both directions from Killarney to Tralee. Roadworks are taking...
Lengthy traffic delays near Castlemaine
Motorists have contacted Radio Kerry regarding lengthy traffic delays near Castlemaine between Tralee and Killoglin. One listener said it took her 90 minutes to travel...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES The G-A-A are said to have backed down in the row with Kildare over the venue of their third round qualifier. Reports claim...
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
County U16 Hurling Championship Cup quarter finals: Ballyduff 5 - 9 Lixnaw 2 - 7 Ballyheigue 6 - 7 Kilmoyley 4 - 8 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 6 - 11 Crotta...