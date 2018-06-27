James Sheahan, Knockeenalicka, Kilcummin, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday evening from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock followed by interment immediately afterwards.

