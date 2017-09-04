Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee tomorrow Tuesday (Sept 5th) from 5.30pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen. Requiem will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Funeral immediately afterwards to the New Cemetery Camp.
Keith Dixon, The Kopple, Ankail, Sneem
memorial service will take place at the Church of the Transfiguration Sneem at 2pm on Tuesday Sept 5th. family flowers only donations in lieu...
James Sayers, Derrymore West, Tralee.
Killarney in top 10 but Tralee could do better says litter survey
Killarney remains among Ireland's cleanest towns, but Tralee could do much better and is still heavily littered in many areas. That's according to the latest...
Man arrested after crashing tractor into Garda car in Rathmore
A man was arrested after a tractor crashed into a garda car in Rathmore yesterday. Garda were called to the village, where they pursued a...
Water slowly returning to most North Kerry customers today following outage
Irish Water says supplies will slowly start returning to 4,000 people in Kerry today. An estimated 4,000 people have been left dry since a pump...
Morning Sports Update
The Liam McCarthy Cup is heading back to Galway for the first time in 29 years. The Tribesmen beat Waterford by 26 points to 2-17...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region Minor Football Competition Semi-Finals at 7; extra time will be played if required Division 1: Laune Rangers v Austin Stacks. Division...
Portmagee Regatta Review
The Portmagee Regatta took place today. Kathleen McCarthy reports