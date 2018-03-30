James Quilter, Leam, Kilflynn

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Sunday from 6.30 to 8.30pm followed by removal to Irremore Church, Listowel. Requiem mass will take place on Monday 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Listowel . Donations in lieu of flowers to Kerry First responders, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.

