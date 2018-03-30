James Quilter, Leam, Kilflynn

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Sunday from 6.30 to 8.30pm followed by removal to Irremore Church, Listowel. Requiem mass will take place on Monday 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Listowel . Donations in lieu of flowers to Kerry First responders, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.
Alex Luhrs Wins Opening Stage Of Kerry Group Ras Mumhan
Alex Luhrs has won the opening stage of Kerry Group Ras Mumhan. He was part of a group that got away late on and stayed...
Deer cull takes place at historic Killarney site
Twenty-seven deer have been culled on Innisfallen Island this week according to the National Parks and Wildlife Service. Fianna Fáil councillor, John Joe Culloty, revealed...
Mrs. Mai Cronin nee O’Brien, Gortavillin, Firies, Killarney
reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies on Easter Sunday from 5.30 to 7.30pm followed by removal to The Church of St. Gertrude, Firies. Requiem...
Kerry Rugby Preview
It's all eyes on Thomond Park tomorrow afternoon as Munster host Toulon in the Champions Cup. There are Kerry clubs in action on Saturday also. Jay...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Laois forward Gary Walsh has been dropped for tomorrow's National Football League Division Four Final against Carlow. The Ballylinan clubman, who has...
