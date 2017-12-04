Reposing at Fitzpatrick’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen tomorrow Tuesday (Dec 5th) from 5pm to 7.45pm. Removal at 7.45pm on Tuesday to the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen to arrive at 8pm. Funeral mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen. Enquiries to Garvey’s Undertakers.
Latest News
Kerry public urged to be vigilant following alleged incidents of professional begging
The Kerry public has been urged to be vigilant in light of alleged incidents of professional begging in the run-up to Christmas. Members of the...
Kenmare residents urged to check oil tanks following incidents of theft
Gardaí are advising people to check their oil tanks following incidents of theft reported in Kenmare. Investigations have been underway following reports of a number...
Minister says opening of Deer Lodge shows how much mental health is valued
The opening of the Deer Lodge recovery unit in Killarney shows how much mental health is valued. That's according to Minister of State at the...
KCC says The Mall is now fully open to pedestrians
Kerry County Council says the Mall in Tralee is now fully open to pedestrians. The local authority says separate works are ongoing near Bridge Street...
James O’Connor, The Bungalow, Gurranebawn, Cahersiveen.
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Munster captain Peter O'Mahony says he'll make a decision on his future by the New Year. The Lions flanker's contract at the province...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Friday 8th December 2017 Denny Division 2A 7-30 Classic Fc B v Ballybunion Fc, Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch . Denny...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Waterville Ladies Christmas Cracker No. 4 1st Kathleen Cronin (25) 25 pts 2nd Eileen Fitzpatrick (19) 24 pts 3rd Marie Mullins (36) 23 pts 4th Moira Lynott (15) 22...