James O’Connor, The Bungalow, Gurranebawn, Cahersiveen.

Reposing at Fitzpatrick’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen tomorrow Tuesday (Dec 5th) from 5pm to 7.45pm. Removal at 7.45pm on Tuesday to the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen to arrive at 8pm. Funeral mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen. Enquiries to Garvey’s Undertakers.