James Nolan, Scalp Brosna.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home, Brosna today (Fri Dec 15th) from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial at the old cemetery, Brosna.

