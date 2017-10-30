James Moody, 23 Woodgrove, Moyvane, & formerly of Killmeady & England

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel Tuesday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Removal at 7:30pm to Corpus Christi Church Knockanure. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 o’ clock. Followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

