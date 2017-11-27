James Lynch, Connolly Park, Tralee & formerly of Upper Tullig, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Tuesday (Nov 28th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James’ Church, Killorglin.  Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

