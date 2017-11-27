James Lynch, Connolly Park, Tralee & formerly of Upper Tullig, Killorglin

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin Tuesday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Followed by removal to St. James’s Church Killorglin. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.
Over a quarter of a million euro in additional funding for Kerry roads
€268,578) in funding has been secured for Local Improvement Schemes in Kerry. Minister for State for Tourism & Sport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin confirmed the...
Dairymaster CEO says local economy is improving
One of Kerry's leading entrepreneurs believes the local economy is improving. Dairymaster, the global dairy industry technology firm, has launched a major recruitment drive that...
Gardaí issue warning on ATM use after pensioner’s card is stolen in Killarney
Gardaí are warning the public to be extra careful with their ATM cards, after a pensioner in Killarney had her card stolen by criminals,...
Horizons – November 26th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_26_horiz.mp3
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Ireland are up to third in the new world rugby rankings. Joe Schmidt's side are on the rise following's Scotland's 24-point win over...
Irish Selection For Kerry Athlete
Kerry’s Shona Heaslip has been named on the Irish team for next month's European Cross Country Championships in Slovakia. Two-time former winner Fionnuala McCormack...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Monday 27th November 2017 Denny Premier B 7-30 Mitchels Avenue v Rattoo Rovers, Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch . ...