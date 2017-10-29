James (Jimmy O’ Connor, Dromtacker, Tralee

Reposing at his residence in Dromtacker,Tralee on Monday from 5pm to 7pm – with removal at 7pm to St. John’s Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

