James (Jimmy O’ Connor, Dromtacker, Tralee

Reposing at his residence in Dromtacker,Tralee on Monday from 5pm to 7pm – with removal at 7pm to St. John’s Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Listry become Junior Football Champions while Keel take Division 4 Title
In the Castleisland Mart Junior Club Football Championship Final Listry have beaten Castlegregory 2-12 to 2-11. Ger O Connor reports In The Senior Football League...
Basketball Wins for Garveys Tralee Warriors and Keane’s Super Valu Killorglan
Garvey's Tralee Warriors have won on the road in The Men's Super League. They recorded a 90 - 78 win over Pyrobel Killester. Reporting, Alan Cantwell While...
Kerry Parents and Friends Association receives donation of €23,000 from Bon Secours Hospital Tralee
Kerry Parents and Friends Association has received a donation of €23,000 from the Bon Secours Hospital in Tralee. Owen McCarthy, Mission Leader at the hospital,...
Kerry ETB to take responsibility for the delivery of building project for Listellick National...
The Kerry Education and Training Board (Kerry ETB) is to take responsibility for the delivery of the building project for Listellick National School. At its...
Road reopens following ealier crash on Ring of Kerry road between Glenbeigh and Killorglin
The road has reopened following an earlier crash on the main Ring of Kerry road between Glenbeigh and Killorglin. The two car collision took place...
Seventh For Nagle And Meeke In Wales
Kris Meeke and Kerry’s Paul Nagle finished 7th on Wales Rally GB. They were 1min .2 seconds behind the winner Elfyn Evans, with Thierry Neuville...