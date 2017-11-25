James ‘Jimmy’ McCarthy, Knocknacaheragh, Kilmorna, Listowel

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at his nephew Tom Sheehy’s home on Sunday from 3pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

