reposing at his nephew Tom Sheehy’s home on Sunday from 3pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
Local Soccer Fixtures/Results
FAI Youth Cup 2nd Round Killarney Celtic 1-2 St Brendans Park . Denny Youth League 2-00 Ballyhar Dynamos v Mastergeeha Fc...
Local Basketball Fixtures Results
Senior Womens Division 2, Tralee Tigers BC 32, TK Killarney Cougars 45; Lee Strand U18 Division 1 Girls: St Marys 71, Cahersiveen...
Over €233,000 allocated to Family Resource Centres in Kerry
Funding of over €233,000 has been allocated to Family Resource Centres in Kerry. Facilities across the country are receiving over €2 million to fund small works...
Morning Sports Update
BOXING Cashen Vales's Heavyweight Kevin Cronin cruised into the semi-finals of the heavyweight division at the National Senor Boxing Championships in Dublin last night. He...
James ‘Jimmy’ McCarthy, Knocknacaheragh, Kilmorna, Listowel
