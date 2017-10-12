James Jimmy Hartnett, Ballinard, Cordal, Castleisland, Rockchapel and Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastlewest

reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Friday from 5.30 to 7.30pm. Requiem mass will take place in Cordal Church on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial in Kilmurry Cemetery, Cordal

