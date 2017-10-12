James Jimmy Hartnett, Ballinard, Cordal, Castleisland, Rockchapel and Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastlewest

reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Friday from 5.30 to 7.30pm. Requiem mass will take place in Cordal Church on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial in Kilmurry Cemetery, Cordal
Man airlifted by Valentia Coast Guard helicopter has died
A man who was airlifted to Kerry University Hospital has died. The 88-year-old UK national was airlifted from the Queen Mary II (2) Cruise Ship...
Man apprehended three days in a row in Tralee for suspected drugs offences
A man was apprehended three days in a row by gardaí in Tralee for suspected drugs offences. 45-year-old Saulius Barsauskas, with an address at Rock...
Tralee and Listowel impress judges at BOI Entreprise Town Competition
Business and community groups in Tralee and Listowel came together yesterday to impress judges in the Bank of Ireland National Enterprising Town Competition. Judges travelled...
Agriculture Minister says government won’t row back on tripling stamp duty
The Agriculture Minister says the government won't be rowing back on the tripling of commercial stamp duty. The unexpected measure was announced in Tuesday's budget,...
Childcare workers in Kerry disappointed with budget
Childcare workers in Kerry are disappointed with Budget 2018. Many childcare professionals holding degrees are paid the minimum wage and can't afford to remain with...
Lunchtime Sports Update
The 2018 All Ireland Football Final is set to be played in September. G-A-A Congress voted in favour of moving the hurling and football finals...
John Griffin Is Out Of County Hurling Final Replay
Lixnaw will be without John Griffin for Sunday's Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship Final replay with Ballyduff. He has a broken thumb and will...
East Kerry Injury-Free For County Minor Football Final
East Kerry are injury free for their Keanes Supervalu Killorglin County Minor Football Championship Final meeting with St. Brendan's. Following a Round One defeat...