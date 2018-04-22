James (Jimmy) Donovan, 2 Woodview Place, Tarbert and formerly of Tieraclea and New York

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Followed by interment in Lislaughtin Abbey
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides. Jay also reviews the Munster Racing match.
Kerry Ref Appointed to 2018 FAI Junior Cup Final
Kerry Referee Derek O’Shea has been appointed to the 2018 FAI Junior Cup Final. He will referee the match where Pike Rovers face North End United at the...
5 Quality Days Of Racing Ahead Of Us At Punchestown
The 2018 Punchestown Festival gets underway next Tuesday with five high quality days racing offering over €3million in prize money. The main story at...
Catherine O’Sullivan, Rock Road, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Monday (April 23rd) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Monday evening to St....
