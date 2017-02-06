James Jimmy Coffey, Ardshanavooley & Elmwood, Mill Road, Killanrey & late of Old Road, Cahirciveen.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney this evening (Mon 6th Feb) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest Article
Call for new school for Waterville to replace 100 years old building
There's a call for a new primary school for Waterville to replace the current building which is over 100 years old.In December 2015, St...
Irish Rail apologise to passengers left standing on Mallow – Tralee service
Irish Rail has apologised to passengers left standing on the 3.17pm service from Mallow to Tralee yesterday.Irish Rail confirmed the four-piece train which usually...
Night time cull of deer in Killarney is criticised
A night-time cull of up to 80 wild deer which underway in the Killarney National Park is being criticised by the Wild Deer Association...