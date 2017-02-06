James Jimmy Coffey, Ardshanavooley & Elmwood, Mill Road, Killanrey & late of Old Road, Cahirciveen.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney this evening (Mon 6th Feb) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral.  Requiem mass on Tuesday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

