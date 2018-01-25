James ‘Jimmy’ Breen, Barnagh, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastlewest on Friday from 7 to 9pm followed by removal to Newcastlewest Church. Requiem mass on Saturday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Monagrea Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR