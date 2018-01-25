James ‘Jimmy’ Breen, Barnagh, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick.

reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastlewest on Friday from 7 to 9pm followed by removal to Newcastlewest Church. Requiem mass on Saturday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Monagrea Cemetery.
Latest News
Number of patients with missed or delayed diagnoses in UHK rises to ten
A review of scans at University Hospital Kerry now reveals ten patients received delayed diagnoses. A full audit is taking place of 46,000 scans read...
‘Tralee on-the-up’ as Kirby’s confirm expansion and new town centre development
'Tralee's on the up and everything's coming together nicely'. That's according to Kevin Cotter, Managing Director of Kirby's Brogue Inn and Cotter's Food and Catering...
The 2 Year Old who’s a Profile in Courage – January 25th, 2018
Siobhan Mather won’t turn 3 years old until May but this toddler has had to deal with more challenges than some of us have...
Did Martin O’Neill Cross the Line in his Treatment of Journalist? – January 25th,...
There’s been a lot of discussion after the exchange between the Republic of Ireland football manager and Tony O’Donoghue, RTÉ’s soccer correspondent, which was...
Richard Arnold Fitzell, Spa Road, Tralee and late of Glencullane, Tarbert
reposing at St. Mary's Funeral Home, Tarbert on Friday evening form 6 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Brendan's Church, Kilnaughtin, Tarbert. Funeral...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Munster's Champions Cup quarter final with Toulon has been set for Easter Saturday March 31st where there'll be a 3.15 kick off in...
Dingle Jockey Jack Kennedy Wins The Thyestes Chase At Gowran Park
Kerry Jockey Jack Kennedy has won the Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park on board the Gordon Elliott trained Monbeg Notorious. It was the first time...
Community Games Weekend Preview
This weekends action sees Boys U16 and Mixed U11 Basketball taking place in Milltown and Duagh. Reporting, Nelius Collins.....................