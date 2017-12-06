James ‘Jim’ Lynch, The Lodge, St. Columbanus Home, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm on Thursday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to St Columbanus Home.