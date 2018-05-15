James ‘Jamesie Jim’ Fitzgerald, Goulane Beg, Lispole.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home Dingle tomorrow Wednesday (May 16th) from 4pm to 7.30pm.  Removal at 7.30pm to Lispole Church.  Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Ballinclár Cemetery.

