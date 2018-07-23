James Healy Cork & Mangerton, Kilgarvan.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jermiah O’Connor Limited Cork.  Removal this evening at 8.15pm to The Church of Our Lady Of Lourdes, Ballinlough, Cork.  Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon.
Funeral afterwards to Kilgarvan graveyard.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR