Reposing at the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jermiah O’Connor Limited Cork. Removal this evening at 8.15pm to The Church of Our Lady Of Lourdes, Ballinlough, Cork. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon.
Funeral afterwards to Kilgarvan graveyard.
Edward ‘Ned Joe The Power’ Mahoney late of Kilgarvan, Ballylongford & Duagh.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Tuesday (July 24th) from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Bridgid’s Church, Duagh. Requiem...
Killarney company fined €100,000 after employee left wheelchair-bound from fall
A Killarney company has been fined €100,000 for safety breaches after an employee was left wheelchair-bound after a fall. John Galvin Developments Limited of 4...
James Healy Cork & Mangerton, Kilgarvan.
Reposing at the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jermiah O'Connor Limited Cork. Removal this evening at 8.15pm to The Church of Our...
Annie ‘Nancy’ Collins née Ahern, Raheny, Dublin & formerly Manor Village, Tralee.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Tuesday (July 24th) from 4.15pm to 6.15pm. Removal at 6.15pm to St. John's Church, Tralee. Requiem...
Nora Moore née Flaherty, Kilmeaney, Kilmorna, Listowel & formerly of Tubertooreen, Moyvane.
Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Tuesday (July 24th) from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning to the Corpus...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Cork City could play Celtic in the Europa League next month. The draw for the third qualifying round has paired the Leesiders with the losers...
Bruff Winner Of Danny Broderick Memorial Senior Scratch Cup
Bruff's Liam O'Donovan defeated Deerpark's Damien Fleming by a single stroke to win the Danny Broderick Memorial Senior Scratch Cup in Castleisland after 54...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
County Minor Hurling League Div 1B Kilmoyley V Lixnaw 7:30 North Kerry Minor Football League Div 1 Beale home to Emmets at 7.30 The Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region...