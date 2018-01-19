James Daly, Ballinlough, Kilteely, Co. Limerick & formerly of Castleisland

Reposing at Davern’s Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick tomorrow Saturday evening from 4pm – followed by removal at 7:30pm to St. Patrick’s & St. Bridget’s Church, Kilteely, Co. Limerick. Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinlough Cemetery. Family flowers only donations to Milford Care Centre.
Latest News
Castleisland mother facing homelessmess
Deirdre spoke to Tara from Castleisland who is a mother of five and soon will have nowhere to live and is no closer to...
Tougher Law on Drink Drivers Passes Crucial Stage in Dáil – January 19th, 2018
Kerry Independent TD, Danny Healy-Rae, says he will continue his opposition to the Road Traffic Bill and has some strong words about Transport Minister,...
Call from the Dáil – January 19th, 2018
Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent for The Irish Times, on a very important week for Irish society and politics – the Garda apology to Joanne...
Kerry Fans Aren’t Embarrassing; Cost of Travel is Too Much – January 19th, 2018
Kerry footballing great and current senior football selector, Mikey Sheehy, said the support for the team last summer was ‘embarrassing’ at the Mayo replay....
Why My Fianna Fáil Leader is Wrong on Appeal of the Eighth – January...
Cllr John Joe Culloty of Fianna Fil is chairman of Kerry Right to Life. He profoundly disagrees with the statement made by his party...
Latest Sports
Kerry Rugby Preview
There are Cup games tomorrow for Kerry teams. Others have League outings. It's also a big weekend for Munster. Jay Galvin reports
Evening Sports Update
ROWING Kerry will be represented tomorrow at the Irish Indoor Championships at the UL Arena. Killorglin have 9 competing in the junior 13, 15, 18, senior...
Killarney Celtic Discover FAI Junior Cup Last 16 Opponent
Killarney Celtic are to play Ballymun United or North End United in the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup. Celtic will be home for...