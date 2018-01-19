James Daly, Ballinlough, Kilteely, Co. Limerick & formerly of Castleisland

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Davern’s Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick tomorrow Saturday evening from 4pm – followed by removal at 7:30pm to St. Patrick’s & St. Bridget’s Church, Kilteely, Co. Limerick. Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinlough Cemetery. Family flowers only donations to Milford Care Centre.

