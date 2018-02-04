Jimmy Clifford, Shanacknock, Waterville.

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville on Monday (Feb.5th) from 5.45pm – 8.15pm, followed by removal to St.Finian’s Church, Waterville. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Valentia & Cahersiveen Community Hospitals. Enquiries to O’Dwyer Undertakers, Waterville.