Jimmy Clifford, Shanacknock, Waterville.

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville on Monday (Feb.5th) from 5.45pm – 8.15pm, followed by removal to St.Finian’s Church, Waterville. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Valentia & Cahersiveen Community Hospitals. Enquiries to O’Dwyer Undertakers, Waterville.
Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results
Munster Junior B FC semi-final result: Cromane 2-14, Cashel King Cormacs 4-3 Tralee Town Board Senior Austin Stacks 2 - 13 Na Gaeil 2 07 Minor...
Sunday Afternoon Local Basketball Results
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: St Annes 31, KCYMS 58; LEESTRAND U14 DIV 1 GIRLS SHIELD: KCYMS 16, Glenbeigh Falcons 36; LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3A...
Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne Advance To Corn Ui Mhuiri Final
Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne have ended St.Brendans reign as Corn Ui Mhuiri title holders, advancing to the final for the first time since 2015. This exciting...
Cromane Qualify For Munster Football Final
Cromane today qualified for a Munster Football Final. They played their Junior B last four encounter against Cashel King Cormacs of Tipperary in...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES The Wexford hurlers have continued their brilliant start to 2018. They sit top of Division 1A in the Allianz Hurling League after a 21...
