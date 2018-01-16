Jacqui Lynch nee Williams, Swords, Dublin and Sandhill Park, Ballybunion

reposing at her home in Swords on Thursday evening from 5 to 9pm, removal on Friday morning to St. Finian’s Church, River Valley for 10 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Dardistown Cemetery. Requiem mass will be held for the repose of Jacqui’s Soul in St. John Church, Ballybunion. Details will be announced at a later date.

