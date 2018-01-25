Jacqui Lynch née Williams, Howth, Co. Dublin & formerly of Sandhill Park, Ballybunion.

Memorial mass will take place at 7pm this evening (Thurs 25th Jan) at St. John’s Church, Ballybunion.
Latest News
Local Basketball Fixtures Results
Senior Womens Division 1 Cup TK Killarney Cougars v St Josephs , at Presentation Gym Killarney, 8:15 Lee Strand U16 Division 1 Boys: Tralee Imperials...
Friesian Cow found straying in Ballyhar
Friesian cow found straying in Ballyhar last night owner can contact 087 9880426
Collie Dog is Missing from the Ballybrack /Ballyhar area
A Brown Collie Dog is Missing from the Ballybrack /Ballyhar area , for over a week now , dog is micro chipped . Contact...
FOSTER MOTHER URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR GREYHOUND PUPS
FOSTER MOTHER URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR GREYHOUND PUPS IN THE NORTH KERRY AREA. PHONE 087 9759734
English Springer Spaniel is missing from the Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee
A Brown & White English Springer Spaniel is missing from the Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee area since last night. Dog is wearing a collar with...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Badminton Results
Last evening in The C.P.C.IE Mixed League Div 3, Killarney 3 Moyvane 4 C.P.C.IE Mixed League Div 5, Castleisland 4 Killarney 3
Morning Sports Update
TENNIS Caroline Wozniacki will play World Number One Simona Halep in Saturday's Australian Open Women's Singles final. Halep dug deep to beat Angelique Kerber in...