Jackie O Donnell, Main Street, Castlegregory

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory on Monday from 6.30 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.
Latest News
Three Kerry youth clubs competing in national X-HALE Youth Awards
Three Kerry youth clubs are competing in the national X-HALE Youth Awards in July. It's an initiative of the Irish Cancer Society that supports young...
Kerry & Cork Camps Get Ready For Munster Senior Football Final Showdown
The Munster Senior football champions are to be determined next weekend. Holders Kerry will be away to Cork at 7 on Saturday in a match...
Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results
Lee Strand County U14 District Football Championship Cup Semi Finals Feale Rangers 3-09 East Kerry 0-12 Mid Kerry 2-13 Tralee District 1-10 Plate Final St Brendans 3-10 West Kerry...
Crotta O’Neils And Causeway Winners In The Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Hurling Championships...
Today in the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Hurling Championships Double Header at Austin Stacks Park Crotta O'Neills played Ballyheigue Crotta Won with a scoreline...
Latest Sports
Kerry & Cork Camps Get Ready For Munster Senior Football Final Showdown
The Munster Senior football champions are to be determined next weekend. Holders Kerry will be away to Cork at 7 on Saturday in a match...
Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results
Lee Strand County U14 District Football Championship Cup Semi Finals Feale Rangers 3-09 East Kerry 0-12 Mid Kerry 2-13 Tralee District 1-10 Plate Final St Brendans 3-10 West Kerry...