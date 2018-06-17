Jackie O Donnell, Main Street, Castlegregory

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory on Monday from 6.30 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR