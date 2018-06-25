Jack O Rourke, The Square, Abbeyfeale

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 4 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock followed by cremation at 3.30pm in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR