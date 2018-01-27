Jack O’ Mahoney (retired Post Man), Rathanane, Kilcummin, Killarney & late of Mangerton View, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Sunday evening from 6:30pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm on Sunday evening to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Graveyard, Kilcummin, Killarney. No flowers by request, donations if desired to St. Columbanus Home.
Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin Beaten In President’s Cup Final
Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin have lost the President’s Cup Final. They went down 69-64 to Ballincollig. Padraig Harnett describes the closing stages
Kerry Minister hopes to build on Star Wars links in L.A. on Patrick’s Day...
Kerry TD and Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin hopes to forge further Star Wars links when...
Una (Mary Agnes) Crancher (née Leahy), Crosstown, Glenflesk, Killarney & late of the UK...
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.30pm - 6pm, followed by removal @ 6pm to St. Mary's Cathedral,...
Juvenile Badminton Championships Review
166 players took part in the Doubles Championships today in Killarney: U11 Girls Aoife Newstead and Stephanie Reid Annascaul defeated Grace McGovern Castleisland and Saoirse...
