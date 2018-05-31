Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to Cordal Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Stroke Unit U.H.K. c/o Tangneys’ Funeral Home Castleisland. House Private please.
Jack Mannix, Glountane, Cordal, Castleisland
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to Cordal Church. Requiem Mass will take place...
Jason O’ Shea, 19 Croogart, Cahermooneen, Tralee and formerly of Shanakill, Tralee
Reposing at his residence on Friday from 4:30pm to 7:30pm. Funeral arriving at Out Lady & St. Brendan's Church, Tralee on Saturday morning for...
Expedited hearing set for Emma Mhic Mhathúna legal action against HSE
An expedited hearing date of June 29th has been set for Ballydavid resident Emma Mhic Mhathúna’s legal action against the HSE. The 37-year-old mother-of-five is...
Residents spokesperson says they’ll do what is necessary to block Listowel social housing plan
A spokesperson for the residents of a Listowel housing estate where it is proposed to develop 38 social housing units says they will do...
Kerry MEP says US President not concerned over impact of tariff policy statements globally
A decision is expected today on whether the US will impose tariffs on EU steel and aluminium imports. The EU, along with a number of...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Real Madrid are looking for a new manager. Zinedine Zidane has just announced his decision to step down after three years in charge. The news...
Ex-Clare Keeper Confident Of Banner Win Over Kerry
Former Clare goalkeeper Joe Hayes believes that the Banner County could cause an upset when they face Kerry in Sunday’s Munster Senior Football Semi-final. Clare...
Killarney Cycling Club To Host Tonight’s Clubs Of Kerry Road Race
There’s competitive cycling on the roads around Beaufort getting underway this evening at 6.45. Padraig Harnett has a preview.