Jack Dean, Goulane, Castlegregory.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory this evening (Fri May 11th) from 6pm to 8.15pm. Followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church Castlegregory. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Castlegregory Senior Citizens Group.
Latest News
Sinn Féin President calls for all information relating to CervicalCheck scandal to be made...
The public needs to see all the documentation surrounding the CervicalCheck scandal. Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald says the continuing drip feeding of information...
PARC campaigner wants to meet Healy-Raes over Road Traffic Bill
A campaigner against drink-driving wants to meet Kerry TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae, as well as Tipperary Deputy Mattie McGrath to discuss the Road...
Files relating to the Kerry Babies case won’t be released for at least another...
Files relating to the Kerry Babies case won't be released for at least another five years. According to a report in today's Irish Independent, the...
European Recycling Platform hosts Kerry drop off events
Kerry householders are being encouraged to recycle any old or unwanted electrical items. The European Recycling Platform (ERP) is hosting a drop off event for...
Martha Brassil, Caherslee, Tralee.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Saturday (May 12th) from 3pm to 5pm. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am...
Latest Sports
Kerry To Name Team Tonight For Round 2 Of Joe McDonagh Cup
Kerry are to name their team this evening for round 2 of the Joe McDonagh Cup. The Kingdom hurlers, beaten in Carlow last weekend, host...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Leinster have made two changes from their semi-final win over Scarlets for tomorrow's Champions Cup rugby final against Racing 92. Scrum-half Luke McGrath returns...
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Fixtures Update
There are two Regional Finals tomorrow for Kerry sides. Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League matches are also down for decision. Reporting is Padraig Harnett