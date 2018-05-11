Jack Dean, Goulane, Castlegregory.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory this evening (Fri May 11th) from 6pm to 8.15pm.  Followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church Castlegregory.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 1pm.  Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.  No flowers please.  Donations if desired to the Castlegregory Senior Citizens Group.

