IWT says grazing height requirement on upland farmers needs to be abolished

The Irish Wildlife Trust says obligations on grazing heights for farmers need to be abolished by Government.

The group has presented to the European Commission a table of 97 illegal wildfires in 19 counties between the 24th of March and the 22nd of May of this year; 21 of the fires happened in Kerry.

The organisation claims the Irish government is failing in its duty under the Birds and Habitats Directives to protect threatened wildlife in upland areas and hills.

Campaigns Officer with the Irish Wildlife Trust, Padraig Fogarty says all of the habitats in the upland areas are in bad conditions.

He says the Government could help the situation by removing grazing height requirements under the Common Agricultural Policy.