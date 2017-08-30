Calling all teachers, educators & nature lovers! Join us at the Iveragh Learning Landscapes weekend, the 6th to 8th of October in Waterville & Caherdaniel. Early bird tickets available until end of this week for only €50. REGISTER ONLINE ON EVENTBRITE.COM
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Landowner calls on An Bord Pleanala to annul CPO for new Killarney burial ground
A Killarney landowner has appealed to an An Bord Pleanala planning inspector to annul a Compulsory Purchase Order for a new burial ground in...
HSE pays more than €19 million to GP practices in Kerry
The HSE paid more than 19 million euro to GP practices in Kerry last year in allowances and fees, for treating medical card patients...
N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road closed for several hours following serious crash
updated: 14:54 It's believed at least two people have been injured, one seriously, following a crash on the main N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road. The collision...
The Beauty Spot with Mary O’Donnell
Mary O'Donnell joined Deidre in studio to talk all things beauty. She discussed the effects on seasonal change on skin, tips and tricks about...
Legal Lowdown – August 29th, 2017
Law lecturer and solicitor, Miriam McGillycuddy, joins Jerry on the last Tuesday of every month to answer your legal queries. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/mirs.mp3
No to Seizure of L-Drivers’ Cars if Caught Driving Alone – August 29th, 2017
Transport Minister, Shane Ross, is looking at a proposal that a learner driver who is caught by gardaí driving alone would have his/her vehicle...