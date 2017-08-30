Iveragh Learning Landscapes weekend, the 6th to 8th of October in Waterville & Caherdaniel

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Calling all teachers, educators & nature lovers! Join us at the Iveragh Learning Landscapes weekend, the 6th to 8th of October in Waterville & Caherdaniel.  Early bird tickets available until end of this week for only €50.  REGISTER ONLINE ON EVENTBRITE.COM 

